Four Statian Residents obtain Dutch Nationality

Government Commissioner Alida Francis with the four new Dutch citizens. Photo: Goverment of St. Eustatius.

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- During a special ceremony on Wednesday, presided over by Government Commissioner Alida Francis, four Statian residents were naturalized as Dutch Citiezens. in the Vincent A. Lopes Legislative Hall.

The naturalization ceremony is, as required by law, as a very important and final step in your process of becoming Dutch citizens. Audrey Buten, Jedediah Belleau, Elizabeth Almonte and Rousy Franco are now the holders of a Dutch Passport.

In her address the Government Commissioner, summarized what their role in society will be henceforth. “Simply put, you are expected to be an active citizen. An active citizen describes someone who is actively involved in the development and improvement of their society. Contributing where ever you can and however you can to our collective development, in other words being a good citizen”.

Request

In order to become a Dutch citizen one is required to submit a request to become a Dutch citizen. This can be done through a request for naturalization. The Immigration and Naturalization Office situated on the Cottage Road Tel: +599-318-3376 and the Cabinet of the island Governor +599-318-2552 can be contacted for more information.