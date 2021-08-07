7 August 2021 23:17 pm

Four tourists Bonaire test positive on Saturday

Kralendijk- On Saturday there are 5 new positive cases of Covid. Interestingly, the release by Government shows that 4 of the new cases are tourists.

Currently, tourists arriving from the Netherlands have to do a test on the 5th day of their stay, as the country was considered a very high risk country so far.

As of August 5th, however, it is no longer considered a very high risk country, meaning the obligation to do a test on the 5th day will be eliminated.

