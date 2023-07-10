Four wild donkeys from Bonaire transferred to donkey sanctuary in Aruba

KRALENDIJK – On Sunday evening, four donkeys from Bonaire were transported to Aruba by ship. The four donkeys are all male.

According to a spokesperson from Donkey Sanctuary Bonaire, the transfer of the donkeys was carried out at the request of Donkey Sanctuary Aruba. There is a shortage of male donkeys in Aruba to maintain a healthy donkey population. Donkey Sanctuary Bonaire confirmed that the transportation was conducted in a animal-friendly manner with approval from the government.

The donkeys that were transferred do not come from the donkey sanctuary in Bonaire, but are uncastrated wild donkeys. It is expected that the donkeys will have a good life at the donkey sanctuary in Aruba.