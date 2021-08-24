Fraction Coffie wants more information on Bachelor’s Beach Project

- 138Shares
Kralendijk- The one-person fraction of Daisy Coffee in the Bonaire Island Council, has sent out a letter to the Executive Council with various questions regarding the beautification project at Bachelor’s Beach, locally known as playa Forn’i Kalki.
While some are enthusiastic about the project and the upgrading, others are quite critical and even negative. Coffie on Monday evening sent out a letter with twelve questions about the project.
First of all, Coffie says she has taken note of the fact that they Government is referring that the upgrading will be done with ‘partners’ and wants to know who these partners are. She also wants to know what the costs are, if a tender was written out for the design and the execution, and what the upgrading will mean for the accessibility for residents.
Policy
The council lady also queries the Government on the existence of an overall policy when it comes to public beaches. “What policy has the Executive Council established for the management, upgrading and exploitation of public beaches?”, Coffie wants to know. Coffie has also requested a copy of the policy to be shared with members of the Island Council.
