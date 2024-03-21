Saba
Francine Zagers new Regulatory Advisor at Saba Electric
2024-03-21 - 1 minuten leestijd
THE BOTTOM – Saba Electric Company (SEC) has appointed Francine Zagers as their new Regulatory Policy Advisor.
Zagers is a graduate from Lipscomb University with a B.S. in Environmental and Sustainability Science and Philosophy as a double major, and a minor in Law, Justice and Society.
Role
In her new role Zagers will conduct policy analysis and advice to support SEC’s regulatory policy framework. Management of SEC wish their new team member lots of success.
