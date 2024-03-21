Saba Francine Zagers new Regulatory Advisor at Saba Electric Redactie 2024-03-21 - 1 minuten leestijd

Zagers in the Reception Area of Saba Electric. Photo: SEC

THE BOTTOM – Saba Electric Company (SEC) has appointed Francine Zagers as their new Regulatory Policy Advisor.

Zagers is a graduate from Lipscomb University with a B.S. in Environmental and Sustainability Science and Philosophy as a double major, and a minor in Law, Justice and Society.

Role

In her new role Zagers will conduct policy analysis and advice to support SEC’s regulatory policy framework. Management of SEC wish their new team member lots of success.