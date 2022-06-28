Francis discusses Statia’s Health Care Challenges in The Netherlands

THE HAGUE/ORANJESTAD- Government Commissioner Alida Francis last week has held follow-up talks at the Ministry of Healthcare.

Francis had a meeting, among others, with Deputy Secretary General of Healthcare, Abigail Norville, regarding improving the quality of healthcare on St. Eustatius.

According to Francis, the Ministry of Healthcare is committed to work with relevant stakeholders to affect these improvements.

10-step

A 10 step plan of action will be implemented. The steps being taken will benefit patients through an improved coordination of medical referrals among others.