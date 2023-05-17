Free Blood Pressure Measurement in observance of World Hypertension Day

KRALENDIJK – World Hypertension Day is an opportunity for everyone to become aware of this important condition and to maintain a healthy blood pressure.

By taking small steps to keep blood pressure under control, many risks and health problems can be reduced, contributing to better health.

To detect high blood pressure, the Public Health Department of the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) invites everyone above the age of 40 on World Hypertension Day to have their blood pressure measured and receive information about the importance of a healthy blood pressure.

Interested individuals can visit the general practitioner clinics without an appointment on May 17, 2023, between 08:00 and 14:00 at Rincon Medical Centrum, Bonaire Medisch Centrum, Sentro Mediko Suit, and Kliniek Antriol (dr. Lont). Fundashon Mariadal (the hospital) can also be visited between 08:30 and 11:30 to have the blood pressure measured.

As part of a prize draw, fruit baskets and vegetable packages will be awarded to 5 visitors.