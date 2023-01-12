Free hospitality training for residents Saba and Sint Eustatius

THE BOTTOM – Residents of Saba and St. Eustatius can register for various free hospitality training programs. By following the hospitality training program the chances of getting a good job and growing in the hospitality and tourism sector will increase. The trainings are provided by the National Institute for Professional Advancement (NIPA) and co-sponsored by the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science (OCW).

Hospitality Skills Certification, Guest Service Gold, and Certified Hospitality Instructor are all part of the program being offered.

For this Hospitality program, NIPA partners with the American Hotel and Lodging Education Institute (AHLEI). AHLEI is a globally recognized organization that offers training and education in hospitality. Their certificates and degrees are internationally recognized.

Several training courses are offered. The first training, Certified Hospitality Instructor, starts already in the last week of February. In March the introduction for the Hospitality Skills Certification package will start. The training programs are tailor-made. Participants will receive theory and practical lessons within these trainings and gain experience that will give them the right skills to enter the industry.

For information or to register for any of these programs, interested persons can stop by on the 12th of January between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the OCW office on the Cottageweg on St. Eustatius or visit our website: www.nipa.sx or call +1721-5430497 of +1721- 5430498.