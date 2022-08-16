Free workshop on EU funding for the cultural sector on Bonaire

KRALENDIJK- Knowledge and network organization DutchCulture is organizing a free workshop on 25 August about Creative Europe, the EU program for the cultural, creative and audiovisual sector. Makers and cultural institutions on Bonaire with an interest in international cultural cooperation receive information about how DutchCulture can offer support.

The workshop will be held at Captain Don’s Habitat and is from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Several questions will be addressed during the workshop, such as: what is the Creative Europe program and who is it for? Which European subsidy schemes are there? What is DutchCulture and how can this organization help me to expand my international network? Acting Governor Nolly Oleana and Commissioner Nina de Heyer will also make an appearance. Afterwards there will be an informal networking moment.

Creative Europe is the European Commission’s seven-year support program for the cultural and audiovisual sector. It consists of two sub-programs: Culture and Media. In addition, a scheme is available for cross-sectoral projects. The Creative Europe Desk NL is the advice and information point for Creative Europe in the Kingdom of the Netherlands and advises the cultural, creative and audiovisual sector about the possibilities offered by the program for entering into European cooperation, as well as writing an application.

Collaboration

The Creative Europe Desk NL is part of DutchCulture, the knowledge and network organization for the Kingdom of the Netherlands in the field of international cultural cooperation. The organization supports the cultural and creative sector, governments and diplomatic posts in realizing their international ambitions. This is done by providing information, advice and training. In addition, DutchCulture connects cultural and creative professionals, organisations, governments and networks within the framework of international cooperation.

The workshop is organized in collaboration with the National Office for the Caribbean Netherlands and the International Desk Bonaire. For more information, please contact Jelle Burggraaff, head of Mobility & Advice/Creative Europe Desk NL, via j.burggraaff@dutchculture.nl and advisor Creative Europe Desk NL Albert Meijer, via a.meijer@creativeeuropedesk.nl