Freediving world record holder Alexey Molchanov breaks his own record again in Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – Yesterday, Alexey Molchanov, the current world record holder, has once again broken the world record in the variable weight discipline by reaching an unprecedented depth of 156 meters.

This impressive achievement comes just days after he set the previous record of 153 meters.

Last Saturday, Molchanov already set a new record with a dive of 153 meters, but he was determined to further improve his performance. Thanks to the ideal weather conditions and the support of his dedicated team, Molchanov was able to push his limits and achieve the new world record depth.

Molchanov has once again proven that he is a true champion in the world of Freediving, and his determination and perseverance have taken him to new heights – or in this case, depths. With these recent achievements, he solidifies his position as one of the greatest Freedivers of all time.

Alexey Molchanov is a Russian champion Freediver, 24-time world champion (AIDA and CMAS), world record holder, and Freediving promoter.

