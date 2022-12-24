Freewinds contributes to Holiday Spirit with gifts for the kids

ORANJESTAD, ARUBA- The children at the YMCA centers in San Nicolaas and Dakota had something extra to celebrate when crew members from the Freewinds stopped by t during the recent Christmas dinners for the kids presenting gifts that added extra holiday cheer for all involved.

The Freewinds arrived with a big gift box full of individually wrapped gifts, one for every child of every age. As the gifts were handed out the excitement and enthusiasm among the kids continued to build with the kids ripping open their gifts to see what was inside. All were very happy with what they had received.

Appreciation

Inki Geerman of the YMCA Aruba commented, “Thank you Freewinds for donating gifts for our Christmas celebration of our afterschool program. Your support makes the holidays extra magical for our participants while creating beautiful memories. We appreciate this very much!”