Fuel prices Bonaire slightly lower

KRALENDIJK – As of April 14, 2023, the sales prices for fuel will be adjusted. Gasoline prices are reduced by 2.00 cents, diesel prices are reduced by 14.00 cents, the price of large gas bottles (100 lbs) are reduced by 3.00 cents. Kerosene prices are reduced by 25.00 cents. The next fuel price adjustment is May 12, 2023.

In the price adjustment, the regulations of the Temporary Decree of March 25, 2022 on excise reduction in the Caribbean Netherlands 2022, no. 2022-104414 (Government Gazette No. 8683 of March 28, 2022) and also the Law of December 21, 2022 amending some tax laws and some other laws (Tax Plan 2023) (Official Gazette 532) applied.

Until April 1, 2022, the excise duty rate for gasoline (MOGAS95) was USD 31.86 cents per hectolitre. Under the aforementioned regulations, the excise duty rate for gasoline (MOGAS95) is USD 15.86 cents per hectoliter for the period April 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023.

