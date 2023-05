KRALENDIJK – The Executive Council of the Public Entity Bonaire (PEB) has announced that fuel prices will not be adjusted for the month of May.

This is due to the lack of actual purchase prices for the month of May. The Island Decree of April 13, 2023, no. 1, referred to as the April 2023 Prices Decree on Petroleum Products Bonaire (AB 2023, no. 10) will therefore remain in force in the month of May.

The next fuel price adjustment is June 9, 2023.