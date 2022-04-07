Fuel prices on Bonaire continue to rise despite excise duty reduction

KRALENDIJK- Despite the recent reduction in excise duties on petrol, fuel prices are still rising on Bonaire. While many expect a drop in current prices at the pump, the BES-reporter predicted the further rise from last week, based on sources within the unit.

Gasoline will increase by 6 cents per liter to $1.49 per liter effective April 8. Diesel, which is not subject to excise duty, is rising even faster, at 28 cents per litre. Diesel will cost $1 and 28 cents from April 8.

A price increase that many on the island will feel is that of gas. Large gas cylinders will cost $68.28 and small ones $14 and 30 cents. This is an increase of 7 dollars 57 and 1 dollar 58, respectively.

Monthly

The Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) now adjusts the fuel prices every month, to reduce the chance that the price at the pump will lag too far behind the development on the world markets.