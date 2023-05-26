26 mei 2023 11:42 am

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Bonaire Education History Latest news

FuHiKuBo celebrates success with more graduates

53

The photo shows the graduates along with the teacher, Bòi Antoin

KRALENDIJK – About 20 people have graduated and received their certificate after taking a basic course in history and culture, organized by the Bonairean Historical and Cultural Foundation – FuHiKuBo. This time, it was a course in Dutch.


Also read

More news

Receive the news daily in your inbox:

Top vacancies

More vacancies

News from Saba

More news from Saba

News from St. Eustatius

More news from St. Eustatius