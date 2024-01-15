Fundashon Alzheimer Bonaire once again organizes Masha Danki Party 

KRALENDIJK – The board of Fundashon Alzheimer Bonaire traditionally organizes its ‘Masha danki Party’ at the beginning of the year to celebrate and acknowledge its volunteers.

This was the case again last Friday, January 12. This time in the garden at Jardin de Amor. This year, it was organized for the volunteers who were more involved during the year 2023, in order to pay more attention to them for their contribution and support during the past year.

During this pleasant gathering, three volunteers who stood out in the year 2023 were presented with the FAB pin “Friends of FAB,” introduced last year. They also received their certificates and corresponding gifts from the chairman, Evert Piar.

These three outstanding contributors were Anicella Thode, Jacqueline (Jacky) Janga, and Jacqueline Diaz. The board also extends heartfelt thanks to volunteers who could not attend for their cooperation and support in 2023 and hopes to count on them in 2024 as well.”