Fundashon Alzheimer Bonaire organizes evening with Gero psychologist

KRALENDIJK – As part of its annual program, the board of Fundashon Alzheimer Bonaire (FAB) organized an information evening at the Sentro di Bario Amboina, with Gero psychologist Marije Veenstra as the speaker.

During the evening, which took place last Friday, family members, caregivers, and healthcare workers had the opportunity to meet Veenstra and also learn more about the work of a geropsychologist.

According to FAB, it was a wonderful evening with a lot of interest. Many questions were asked from the audience, giving significant attention to the topic of dementia.

Successful

The attendees, the speaker, and the board look back on a well-attended and successful information evening.