Fundashon Mariadal changes opening hours of pharmacies once again

KRALENDIJK – Fundashon Mariadal is once again making changes to the opening hours of the pharmacies.

According to Mariadal, the temporary adaptations are necessary for the well-being of the staff and especially their ability to also go on vacation in August.

The new Temporary Opening Hours of Botika FM at the hospital, starting on July 31 will be from Monday to Friday: 8:30 AM – 5:30 PM. The pharmacy will be open non-stop, without any break. On Saturdays they will be open from 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, but only for urgent prescriptions from the General Practitioner’s Post and Emergency Room.

On Sunday and public holidays, the pharmacy will only be open for Stand-by for General Practitioner’s Post and Emergency Room. In Rincon the new temporary opening Hours from July 31 will be from Monday to Friday from 9:00 till 11:30. During this period, Botika Rincon will continue to offer delivery services, allowing prescriptions to be delivered to clients.