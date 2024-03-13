News Fundashon Mariadal opens its doors for International Kidney Day Redactie 2024-03-13 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – Fundashon Mariadal invites residents of Bonaire to visit the Dialysis department on March 14th, International Kidney Day, during a special open day.

Between 8:30 AM and 12:00 PM, the department at the main entrance of the hospital offers the opportunity to learn more about kidney health and kidney diseases. Visitors can have their blood sugar levels and blood pressure checked, seek nutrition advice from a dietitian, and learn everything about kidneys and the diseases that can affect them at information stands. Additionally, every visitor has the chance to win an attractive door prize.

The event is part of Fundashon Mariadal’s annual celebration of International Kidney Day, aimed at increasing awareness of kidney diseases and the importance of preventive measures.