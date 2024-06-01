Bonaire Fundashon Mariadal promises cooperation in Air Ambulance investigation Redactie 01-06-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – Fundashon Mariadal is happy to cooperate with an investigation that aims to determine how best to set up Air Ambulance services on Bonaire. The Foundation stated this in a press release issued on Friday.

Currently, Erwin Arkenbout is working as an independent advisor to determine the optimal way to conduct ambulance flights for ZJCN-insured patients in both the short and long term. The investigation is being conducted at the request of the Ministry of Health, Welfare, and Sport.

The board of Fundashon Mariadal has assured Mr. Arkenbout of full cooperation in his investigation. Mariadal will provide all information relevant to the investigation without any hesitation, the statement said.

Optimal Solution

Mariadal states that the hospital’s board aims to contribute to the most optimal solution for patients in the execution of ambulance flights.

In its Friday press release, Mariadal strikes a completely different tone than in recent months. Until now, the hospital had shown little to no willingness to share any of its considerations with third parties and seemed solely focused on eliminating local Air Ambulance operator Medicair in favor of a new foreign operator.