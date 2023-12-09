9 december 2023 08:21 am

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Bonaire Healthcare Latest news

Fundashon Mariadal receives new ambulances

85

The new ambulances are bigger than the ones currently in use. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK – On Friday, Fundashon Mariadal unveiled its two new ambulances to the press. The new ambulances, scheduled to be operational in January 2024, offer more space and the ability to transport two or three patients simultaneously in specific situations. 

Shandro Susana, ambulance driver with 23 years of experience, states that periodic replacement of ambulances is necessary. “These new ambulances are a significant improvement in medical emergency services provided on the island.”

Training

The staff assigned to the ambulances is currently undergoing additional training in operating the new ambulances before they are put into service.

Related Posts

Also read

More news

Receive the news daily in your inbox:

Top vacancies

More vacancies

News from Saba

More news from Saba

News from St. Eustatius

More news from St. Eustatius