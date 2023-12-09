Fundashon Mariadal receives new ambulances

KRALENDIJK – On Friday, Fundashon Mariadal unveiled its two new ambulances to the press. The new ambulances, scheduled to be operational in January 2024, offer more space and the ability to transport two or three patients simultaneously in specific situations.

Shandro Susana, ambulance driver with 23 years of experience, states that periodic replacement of ambulances is necessary. “These new ambulances are a significant improvement in medical emergency services provided on the island.”

Training

The staff assigned to the ambulances is currently undergoing additional training in operating the new ambulances before they are put into service.