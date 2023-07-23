Fundashon Wega di Number put young athletes Bonaire in Spotlight

KRALENDIJK – Several of Bonaire’s young talents were recently honored by Fundashon Wega di Number Bonaire (FNWB) for their impressive achievements abroad.

The event celebrated the U8 kids who excelled in the Pinto Coach Pitch International Baseball Classic and the participants of Special Olympics at the World Games Berlin 2023.

FWNB praised their dedication and highlighted the positive impact on Bonaire’s reputation.

Hope

Various speakers indicated the hope for the island’s promising future in sports and expressed gratitude to the talented youngsters and coaches.