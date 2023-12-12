FXDC Post and ICS enter into strategic alliance for better postal services in Saba

THE BOTTOM – Flamingo Express Dutch Caribbean N.V. (FXDC Post) and ICS will enter into a strategic alliance to reach a higher level of postal services on the island.

FXDC holds the concession for all postal services in Caribbean Netherlands since January 1, 2014. This concession has been recently extended by the Ministry of Economic Affairs for another 3 years.

After what is described as a thorough evaluation, FXDC-Post has decided to make some changes in order to take the current postal services to a higher level on Saba. Under the agreement, ICS Saba will carry out various activities for FXDC Post. This collaboration has taken effect on December 1st.

Nicole Merkies -managing director FXDC Post and Alida Heilbron- managing director ICS Saba are looking forward to this exciting cooperation and are convinced that this alliance will give great added value to the quality of the postal services on Saba.

“ICS has 25 years of experience with logistics services on Saba and has been very client-oriented all these years and we are certain this cooperation will strengthen the quality of postal services”, according to Alida Heilbron. Nicole Merkies indicates that ICS is “the best fit” to take postal services on Saba to a higher level.

Teething problems

There will certainly be some “teething problems” at the beginning, but the ambition is to keep the transition period as short and smooth as possible. FXDC Post is grateful for the understanding and continued support during this transition period.

The office for postal services remains unchanged at its current location in Windwardside.