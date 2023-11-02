2 november 2023 11:01 am

FXDC Post handles the delivery of voting passes for the November 22 elections

KRALENDIJK – For the November 22 Second Chamber elections, FXDC Post is responsible for delivering the voting passes. The Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) has handed over the voting passes to FXDC Post, which began delivery last Wednesday. Residents are encouraged to check and empty their mailboxes daily. All voting passes must be distributed by November 8.

FXDC Post is making every effort to deliver the voting passes as promptly and accurately as possible. They request residents with questions about their voting pass to contact them via the email address info@fxdc-post.com.

