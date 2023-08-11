Gang di Arte Bonaire new youth project by ACE Foundation

KRALENDIJK- Gang di Arte Bonaire, a project by the Art Culture Education Foundation, is being launched for youths aged 13 to 19, aiming to nurture artistic talents.

The project offers workshops in disciplines such as Dance, DJ, MC, and Influencer, providing opportunities for artistic growth. The initiative addresses the lack of structured opportunities for young talents in Bonaire and promotes cultural exchange through presentations in various locations.

Inspired by the Kunstbende Nederland model, the project encourages artistic development, akin to highly-paid global artists. Young people interested in participating can register until August 25th, 2023, via phone, Facebook, or email.