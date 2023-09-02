Gang di Arte Bonaire offers youth creative opportunities

KRALENDIJK – Gang di Arte Bonaire is set to provide young talents on the island with artistic education and opportunities from September to December 2023.

Among the initial workshops is a DJ course led by experienced DJs, including local talents DJ Orleus and DJ Panter, as well as Curaçao’s DJ Laennon. These experts, with over 60 years of combined experience, will train aspiring DJs.

Gang di Arte also promises chances for youth to showcase their talents in Bonaire, Aruba, Curaçao, and the Netherlands. The program targets youth aged 13 to 19, and even those aged 12 or 20 can inquire about participation, ensuring a vibrant future for the island’s artistic scene.

Contact can be made through phone (+599 790-0155), Facebook (ACE Bonaire), or email acesbonaire@gmail.com