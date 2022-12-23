Garbage Collection schedule Selibon remains unchanged during the holidays

KRALENDIJK – The schedule for the collection of household and business garbage will remain unchanged during the upcoming holidays. This is evident from a press release from Selibon.

On December 26, or Boxing Day, Selibon’s trucks will simply hit the road to empty the wheelie bins and waste containers.

It is also possible to drop off items at the recycling center at Kaya Industria on most days, but only between 8 am and 12 noon. That is the case on 24 and 31 December.

However, the recycling center is closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day. The environmental street at Morotin will be closed on Saturday 24, Sunday 25, Monday 26 and Saturday 31 December.