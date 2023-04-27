Garbage collection Selibon will continue during the coming holidays.

KRALENDIJK – Selibon’s garbage collection service will normally continue on Thursday, April 27 (King’s Day) and Monday, May 1, 2023 (Labour Day). There are no changes in the routes on the mentioned days. This applies to both the collection of waste from households and companies.

On Friday, April 28 and Tuesday, May 2, the separate collection of waste (plastic, glass, cans and cardboard) will take place at companies. Selibon warns that during the holiday season, garbage collection may take place earlier than usual.

Dead animals

The collection of dead animals will also continue normally during the upcoming holidays. To use this service, call 788-2999.

Drop off

The waste collection points at Kaya Industria 20, Morotin and Lagun will be open on Thursday, April 27, 2023, Sunday, April 30 (Dia di Rincon) and Monday, May 1 (Labour Day). These locations will also be open on Friday, April 28, Saturday, April 29, and Tuesday, May 2, 2023.