Gas price Bonaire will drop 22 cents per liter

KRALENDIJK- After the recent steep runup of prices, there is finally some good news in sight for the motorists on Bonaire.

The price for a litre of gas will decrease with 22 cents per litre, starting August 12, 2022. The new price will be 1 dollar and 64 cents.

Diesel fuel will however continue to rise in price. The price per litre increase with 9 cents to 1 dollar and 47 cents.

Cooking

Cooking gas will also become cheaper once again. A large cylinder of cooking gas will drop just over 2 dollars in price, while a small cylinder will cost 12 dollars and 89 cents as of August 12; a decrease of 41 cents.