Gasoline 7 cents more expensive from Friday

KRALENDIJK – The price for a liter of petrol will cost 7 cents more per liter at the pump as of Friday 10 February.

Where the motorist has previously lost 1 dollar and 28 cents, this will be 1 dollar and 35 cents. The Public Entity reminds that the price is still relatively late, because of the temporary reduction of excise duty on fuels.

Gas is also becoming slightly more expensive. At 57.13, the consumer will pay more than 2 dollars more for a large gas bottle and at 12.07 just a dollar more for a small gas bottle.

