KRALENDIJK – Effective September 8, 2023, Bonaire’s fuel sales prices will be adjusted. Gasoline and diesel will become $7 cents per liter more expensive.

The price of large gas cylinders (100 lbs) will be increased $2.50 per cylinder. Small gas cylinders (20 lbs) will become $50 cents more expensive. The price of kerosene will be increased by 15 US cents per liter.

The next fuel price adjustment will be on October 13, 2023.