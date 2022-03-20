Gasoline Price increases to nearly 1.60 per litre on St. Eustatius

ORANJESTAD- As of January 18, 2022 motorists on St. Eustatius will have to dig a bit deeper in their pockets to fill up their tank.

While the previous price was 1.53, per January 18, 2022 this has been increased to 1.575 per litre. The price for gasoil has remained unchanged at 1.18 dollars per litre.

Worldwide the price for gasoline is increasing, especially due to tensions with the war in Ukraine. Motorists in The Netherlands last week had to shell out over 2.40 euros; the highest price in history for a litre of gasoline.

Lower Excise rate

The Executive Council of Bonaire in the meantime has sent out a letter to the Cabinet in The Hague to request for tax on gasoline to be lowered, in order to mitigate a quick increase in the price of gasoline.