General practices moved to hospital

KRALENDIJK – Due to the storm, all general practices will be closed from 11:00. A general practitioner is present in the emergency room of the hospital for general medical care.

In case of emergency call 911!

The general practitioner has been moved to the hospital. There is a doctor present.

The practices cannot be reached by phone today and tonight. In an emergency call 911 or call the emergency room 715 8900 extensie 1680

Care for residents Rincon

Residents of Rincon can also go to the hospital. If Kralendijk cannot be reached due to the mute, a general practitioner is available in Dr. Castro’s general practice for emergencies. In this case it does not matter if you are not a patient of this practice.