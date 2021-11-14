George Mensché will succeed Nerry Gonzales as Head Government Participations













KRALENDIJK- Lawyer George Mensche will be the successor of Nereida (Nerry) Gonzalez, who until recently worked at the Government of Bonaire, as Quartermaster Government Participations. Gonzalez will now be enjoying her recent retirement.

Before her appointment as Quartermaster Participations, Gonzalez was Island Secretary of the local government for a long time. Mensché will now continue Gonzalez’s work as head of the Participations Department. He will shortly introduce himself to all Government-owned companies and foundation of the Public Entity.

Proud

Gonzales says she is proud of what I have been able to achieve over the past two years.

“Two years ago, active share ownership was still in its infancy. There were clear recommendations how to go about the Government’s participations. There were, at the time, many vacancies on the various Supervisory Boards, and insufficient frameworks for all participations and foundations. In two years’ time, the Executive Council has implemented the most important recommendations and a lot of work has also been done in filling the vacancies of Supervisory Boards. I am proud of the fact that I have been able to contribute to advice and implementation in consultation with many participations. The strength is to do it together, but with clarity about the different roles,” said Gonzalez.