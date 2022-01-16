Getting a booster shot is important to according to Public Health













8 Shares

KRALENDIJK – Although a large percentage of the positive Corona infections on the Bonaire are currently fully vaccinated, it does appear that vaccination provides an important protection against serious symptoms of disease.

“The vaccine also works less well over time. 70% of the infected persons had been fully vaccinated in the past two weeks. That’s why it’s important to get the booster shot. It ensures that your chance of becoming seriously ill is much less,” said Public Health Doctor Micheal Mercuur in the press conference on Friday afternoon.

Sixty percent of those hospitalized in recent weeks were not vaccinated.

Young

Another striking fact from the statistics is the relatively large number of young people in the infections. Most people who are infected are between the ages of 19 and 34. This concerns almost half of the infections.