Gezondheid Farms hydroponic project Saba advancing into Phase 2 

THE BOTTOM- With Phase 1 of the greenhouse project moving the project forward with 50% of the infrastructure completed, Phase 2 of the Gezondheid Farms project has been requested for approval to complete the full build out as originally planned for the project to sustain crop production on Saba.

Lettuce and herb varieties have selected to run trials on as being the fastest avenue to allow farm-to-table market opportunities to take place to gain project momentum, visibility, and transparency.

With phase 1 being a success, there is a need to provide other crops to market that may be more of a priority over lettuce. This is why Gezondheid Farms is considering providing local grown tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, eggplant, yellow squash, zucchini, seedless watermelon, cantaloupes, strawberries, blueberries, grapes, and Genovese basil as well into the community. Root crops like potatoes, carrots, beets, and cassava do not grow well in hydroponics, so those crop selections will stay varieties of crop production for other local soil based farms located on Saba.

Trials

For the next four months, the existing concrete showroom facility will start running grow trials with the above selection of vine crops mentioned to gather data on air temperatures, humidity levels, CO2 levels and water quality related to nutrient mixtures that best grow these new varieties of crops in our tropical climate. All crops will be grown hydroponically on 4’x8’x8’ quick connect grow racks on wheels. Gezondheid Farms will also be transitioning from crop production indoors to outdoors on concrete floors to conserve energy in fenced rectangular greenhouse frames with small hurricane rated metal buildings available to wheel production into during bad weather events.

As they await construction completion, Gezondheid Farms will utilize this time to collect the grow data of the new selection of vine type crops as we anticipate the greenhouse project to be completed within the next six months. The lettuce crop will return along with other vine crops as soon as the small greenhouse is completed for use. The large greenhouse will soon follow to increase crop yields to allow exports to our neighboring island as we create 8+ good paying local jobs to help sustain crop production on the island and in the region.

Tour

Gezondheid Farms encourages those that have a passion for Saba sustainability to request a tour of the project to gain firsthand knowledge on the direction and focus of the project. Interested parties can reach out to Jim@gezondheidfarms.com or call the farm at 416-2119 or WhatsApp Jim at +17752935567 to schedule a tour of the project.