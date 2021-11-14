Global Entrepreneurship Week and Art Exhibition Kicked off at Bonaire Chamber of Commerce

- 12Shares
KRALENDIJK- This week saw the kick-off at the Bonaire Chamber of Commerce of the Global Entrepreneurship Week 2021. The Chamber also organized an art exhibit on Saturday, displaying the work of various local artists.
Among others Commissioner for Economic Affairs, Hennyson Thielman and the managing director of Bonaire Chamber, Cherety Kirindongo gave the kick-off for the start of the Global Entrepreneurweek earlier this week.
Qredits
Kirindongo and Qredits Manager Milagros Blanken also gave a presentation about the loan program from Qredits and how to qualify. The Chamber says the look back on a very positive and well visited event.
