Government Bonaire Holds New Session on Mobility

KRALENDIJK- Recently, the third session on sustainable mobility and accessibility on Bonaire, organized by the Public Entity of Bonaire (OLB), took place on the island. The meeting, organized by the Directorate of Space and Development on behalf of the Public Entity of Bonaire (OLB), is considered by OLB as an important step in addressing the island’s mobility challenges.

“The Government of Bonaire understands the growing need for transportation and aims for a structurally organized public transportation system and sustainable alternatives such as cycling and walking,” according to a press release from the OLB.

During the session, more than twenty local organizations, including the Fundashon Mariadal, MiVaBo, Fundashon Cas Boneriano (FCB), and BIA, collaborated to generate ideas for the future of mobility on the island.

Input

Commissioner of Infrastructure, Hennyson Thielman, expressed appreciation for the commitment of various partners. “Integral support from all sectors is crucial for the success of the mobility plan. I highly appreciate the dedication of all participants.”