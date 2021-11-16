- 40Shares
KRALENDIJK- The Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) says that, after consultation of the applicable laws and regulations, as well as external advice, there are no reasons to withhold a permit from Chogogo Dive & Beach Resort, to implement improvements to the Resort’s beach at Playa Lechi.
Government does however see it fit to require some additional conditions from the Resort, in order to ensure that no sand from the beach can end up in the sea. “To this end, the retaining wall that has already been built, will have to be adapted. The imposed penalty will be maintained on the basis of the factual finding that the sand was deposited at a time when no permit had been granted,” according to a press release on Monday evening.
The Public Entity claims to base their decision on both local and national regulations, including the Bonaire Nature Plan and the Nature and Environmental Policy Plan for Caribbean Netherlands.
Precedent
Government also notes that an environmental study has shown that in 2015 an entrepreneur was allowed to use the same type of sand for the construction of a beach at the same location.
Interestingly enough, the company to which reference is made concerns Coco Beach, in which the current deputy of Economic Affairs and Tourism, Hennyson Thielman, was involved.
Also read:
- Happy Statia Day
- Police show stolen items in hopes of solving case
- Government Bonaire sees no reason to deny Chogogo Resort requested permit
- Saba wants to explore harmonization of soft drug policy with European Netherlands
- Holland and islands Preparing Booster Shot Campaign for Dutch Caribbean
- Neglect…is closer than you think
- Market research into car/fleet insurance
- TCB & BIA in collaboration with BONHATA & OLB sign Memorandum of Understanding and Joint Cooperation Agreement
- The number of students on MBO Bonaire has grown quite drastically
- Donations enable ATC soccer team ATC out of the fire again
- Government entities Bonaire make Progress with compilation of Financial Statements
- BearingPoint confident about assessment after criticism of Curacao’s Finance Minister
- Van Putten and PLP Faction Support Visit Makana Ferry
- RCN employees provide training for the Ministry of Justice Curaçao
- Global Entrepreneurship Week and Art Exhibition Kicked off at Bonaire Chamber of Commerce