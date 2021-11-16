Government Bonaire sees no reason to deny Chogogo Resort requested permit













KRALENDIJK- The Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) says that, after consultation of the applicable laws and regulations, as well as external advice, there are no reasons to withhold a permit from Chogogo Dive & Beach Resort, to implement improvements to the Resort’s beach at Playa Lechi.

Government does however see it fit to require some additional conditions from the Resort, in order to ensure that no sand from the beach can end up in the sea. “To this end, the retaining wall that has already been built, will have to be adapted. The imposed penalty will be maintained on the basis of the factual finding that the sand was deposited at a time when no permit had been granted,” according to a press release on Monday evening.

The Public Entity claims to base their decision on both local and national regulations, including the Bonaire Nature Plan and the Nature and Environmental Policy Plan for Caribbean Netherlands.

Precedent

Government also notes that an environmental study has shown that in 2015 an entrepreneur was allowed to use the same type of sand for the construction of a beach at the same location.

Interestingly enough, the company to which reference is made concerns Coco Beach, in which the current deputy of Economic Affairs and Tourism, Hennyson Thielman, was involved.