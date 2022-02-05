- 7Shares
KRALENDIJK – From Tuesday, February 8, 2022, residents of Amboina, Antriol, Nort’i Saliña, Rincon and Tera Kòrá can get the corona vaccine or the booster shot in their neighbourhood.
The Public Health department is going into the neighborhoods again because it is sometimes difficult for residents to go to the sports center in Playa to get the jab. Last year, residents could also get the corona jab or the booster jab on special days in the district themselves.
The booster shot offers good protection against contamination with the omikron variant. A person who has had the booster shot is less likely to get infected and also less likely to be hospitalized.
At home
There are people who are still unsure whether they want the corona shots or the booster shot. During Ban Bakuná den Bario they can ask their questions to the local prick doctor. If a local resident is unable to come to the injection site in the neighbourhood, the injection doctor can visit that person. In that case, the resident must first call 0800 0900 to get the jab at home.
Also read:
- Government Bonaire starts again with vaccination in barios
- Sneek: ‘Holland can be blamed for burning down of Godet house and should rebuild’
- Public Health extends source and contact investigation
- STENAPA new maintenance schedule at the Botanical Garden
- Traffic violations more often fined
- Drive-in graduation ceremony at MBO Bonaire
- Also want to be a foster parent? |Advertisement
- Agressive dogs Lagoen Hill put to sleep on orders of Police
- Junior Rangers hand over manifesto for better wetland management
- Forsa Academy organizes ‘social’ windsurfing tournament
- Saba to begin cervical cancer screening
- Bonaire is missing out on money due to lack of registration for Airbnb
- Statia Island Council critical about Board Appointments
- Tropicbird research on Saba provides important data
- Saba Government creates temporary parking space St. John’s