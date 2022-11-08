Government Bonaire to take stricter action against violation of the ban on disposable plastic

KRALENDIJK- The Public Entity Bonaire warns once again that disposable plastic carrier bags, stirrers, straws, cutlery and polystyrene meal containers may no longer be sold or given away on Bonaire.

Violation of this prohibition may result in a warning or an order subject to a penalty. Inspectors from the Supervision and Enforcement Directorate have inspected 50 catering companies, 5 hawkers, various supermarkets and wholesalers in recent months. During these inspections, these various companies were reminded again, if necessary, of the ban on single-use plastic. A large part of the companies adhere to the ban. Unfortunately, there are still companies that violate the single-use plastic ban.

From December 1, 2022, companies that do not comply with the ban will receive a formal warning. For this, the company receives a formal warning letter. This warning has a period of one week.

Penalties

Companies which, after a warning, still do not comply with the ban can receive hefty fines. The amount of the fine depends on the size of the company, but can amount to 2,000 dollars per violation.