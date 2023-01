KRALENDIJK – Bonaire’s first baby is Ajmal Zahir Ishadai van de Werp Rosario Janga, born on the night of January 4 exactly at 00:31 AM.

On Thursday Morning commissioner Elvis Tjin Asjoe of Society and Care personally congratulated mother Jazmin van de Werp Rosario, and father Lisandro Fernando Janga on the birth of their son.

The Commissioner brought a gift for the family, including baby care products.