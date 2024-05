St. Eustatius Government Departments St. Eustatius Attend Info Sessions on Project Proposal Writing Redactie 24-05-2024 - 0 minuten leestijd

Participants to the session listen to facilitator Anne-Marie Schreven. Photo: Statia Goverment

ORANJESTAD- Various government departments and local foundations have been receiving an introduction to EU funding and information on the process of preparing and writing project proposals.

In an insightful session conducted by VnG International specialist, Anne-Marie Schreven, and facilitated by the directorate of environment, nature and infrastructure, the participants took a deep dive into the plethora of EU funding sources available to the island.