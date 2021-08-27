Government executes Emgerency Repairs on Kaya Gobernador Debrot

- 303Shares
Kralendijk- The Government of Boanire is trying to tackle the nuisance caused by water on the road near the Habour Village Marina by executing a number of emergency repairs.
During the execution of the road work, traffic will be diverted via an alternative road. This alternative road will be constructed in the coming days. Traffic can continue to use Kaya Gobernador Debrot.
Motorists are asked to moderate their speed during work and to drive carefully when driving on the alternative road. It is the intention of the Spatial Planning and Development Department to carry out the road works as quickly as possible.
