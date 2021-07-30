Government: No more ‘After Parties’ at Te Amo Beach













Uncontrolled parties at Te Amo beach have proven an important source of infection with Covid-19. Photo: ABC Online Media/Inge Poorthuis

Kralendijk – Government has put a stop to large gatherings and parties at Te Amo Beach. According to a press statement by the Public Entity Bonaire, as of late large groups of people have gathered at Te Amo Beach and other places in the evening and at night in what can best be described as ‘after parties’.

This, according to Government, is not allowed due to the risk of Covid-19 spreading. Currently, private gatherings are limited to 25 people. The same goes for parties on the beach. There is also no singing or dancing allowed.

Governor Rijna, the chief public prosecutor and the Chief of Police, who together form the ‘Justice Triangle’, call on all partygoers to take their responsibility. A call is also made on those leaving bars at night, to refraing from going to beaches or closing time of the hospitality industry and with sound equipment.

Government also warns that if these gatherings continue to happen, authorities will take stricter measures and partygoers can even be detained. “Driver’s licenses, vehicles and audio equipment can be confiscated. If absolutely necessary, beaches and areas can be closed”, according to the release.

Nuisance

The current partying going on at the beach has turned out to be a nuisance for residents of especially Belnem. There is also a risk that animals, especially nesting turtles, can be disturbed by all the noise. An additional problem is the terrible littering which has taken place during the impromptu gatherings and parties at Te Amo.