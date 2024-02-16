Government of Bonaire investigates emissions from Selibon incinerator

KRALENDIJK- This week, the Public Health Department of the Public Entity Bonaire conducted a deposition study in the area directly surrounding the Selibon incinerator.

The department aims to determine whether certain harmful substances are present in that area that may have originated from the incinerator or other local sources of combustion.

Measurements are taken in two ways. Firstly, dust samples are collected from the ground. Additionally, eggs from chickens in this area are gathered. For comparison, dust samples and eggs from other areas of Bonaire will also be collected and tested. An independent expert has been hired for this research.

The OLB (Public Entity Bonaire) states that residents in the vicinity have been informed about the study and will be briefed on the findings afterward.