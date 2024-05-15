Government Government of Bonaire Streamlines Green Space Maintenance Redactie 15-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

A concrete policy and firm contracts should lead to a better maintenance of areas alongside of the roads. Photo: OLB

KRALENDIJK – The Department of Space & Development (R&O) of the Public Entity of Bonaire (OLB) has recently embarked on a process to review and optimize the management and maintenance of green spaces.

This is being done by developing a policy and management plan for public green areas. According to the OLB, this step is crucial and arises from the presence of significant vegetation that hinders accessibility and safety in public spaces.

The process also includes a large-scale catch-up effort in green maintenance, with local stakeholders involved. The goal is to establish concrete agreements and take specific actions.