Government
Government of Bonaire Streamlines Green Space Maintenance
15-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – The Department of Space & Development (R&O) of the Public Entity of Bonaire (OLB) has recently embarked on a process to review and optimize the management and maintenance of green spaces.
This is being done by developing a policy and management plan for public green areas. According to the OLB, this step is crucial and arises from the presence of significant vegetation that hinders accessibility and safety in public spaces.
The process also includes a large-scale catch-up effort in green maintenance, with local stakeholders involved. The goal is to establish concrete agreements and take specific actions.
Meer News
-
Government
Government of Bonaire Streamlines Green Space Maintenance
-
St. Eustatius
Planned Fare Increase Makana Pushed Back One Week
-
Bonaire
Authorities address Landfill fire concerns on Bonaire: No air samples taken, no official disaster declaration”
-
Bonaire
Police respond to multiple dog-related issues in Kralendijk
-
Bonaire
Employees of prison Curaçao will do familiarization internship at prison Bonaire
-
Events
Opening of Isidel Beach Park Bonaire on May 19
-
Police and justice
Three KPCN employees arrested in criminal investigation
-
Coastguard
Navy intercepts over a ton of cocaine in the Caribbean
Meer News
-
Government
Government of Bonaire Streamlines Green Space Maintenance
-
St. Eustatius
Planned Fare Increase Makana Pushed Back One Week
-
Bonaire
Authorities address Landfill fire concerns on Bonaire: No air samples taken, no official disaster declaration”
-
Bonaire
Police respond to multiple dog-related issues in Kralendijk
-
Bonaire
Employees of prison Curaçao will do familiarization internship at prison Bonaire
-
Events
Opening of Isidel Beach Park Bonaire on May 19
-
Police and justice
Three KPCN employees arrested in criminal investigation
-
Coastguard
Navy intercepts over a ton of cocaine in the Caribbean