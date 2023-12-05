Government-owned Bonaire Real Estate Company Catches Up on Annual Accounts backlog

KRALENDIJK – Bonaire Overheidsgebouwen (BOG) NV is the first subsidiary of Bonaire Holding Maatschappij (BHM) that is up to date with its financial reporting. On October 20th, the accountant handed over the 2022 annual accounts with an approved statement to the company’s management.

According to the external auditors, the figures provide a realistic view of the financial situation of this company. On December 11th, this will be approved in a General Meeting of Shareholders by BHM. BHM is now awaiting the 2022 annual accounts of Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB), which will be submitted next week along with an approved auditor’s statement. With this, TCB is the second subsidiary of BHM to catch up on the backlog. Normally, the management of each company is responsible for its financial affairs; however, both BOG and TCB have chosen to outsource the administration to BHM. BHM is grateful for the trust, especially since the intended result has been achieved.

Governance

CEO Adely Susana-Jansen, appointed since the end of 2020, says she is working hard to improve the Corporate Governance of the subsidiaries under BHM. “When I started, I found a disastrous accounting and bookkeeping situation. The Government-owned companies were years behind with their figures. The last audited annual accounts were from 2015. I am super proud that with the subsidiaries BOG and TCB. We have now managed to get the finances up to date in a short period of time.”