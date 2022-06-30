30 juni 2022 06:53 am

Government services Bonaire will open in the afternoon on Thursday

KRALENDIJK- The government services of the Public Entity Bonaire will only open in the afternoon on Thursday, from half past two in the afternoon.

Bonaire Government previously indicated that the services would open as usual, but that not all services could be provided as normal yet.

This would be related to the automated systems that have to be restarted after precautions related to the storm threat.

Later on Wednesday evening, however, the Public Entity issued a message saying that the services will not be open until half past two on Thursday.

