Government starts road repairs on intersection Kaya Gobernador Debrot and Kaya Leeuwarden

KRALENDIJK – The Public Entity Bonaire has started the repair work at the intersection of the Kaya Gobernador Debrot with the Kaya Leeuwarden on Hato.

Traffic is diverted through temporary lanes. Traffic coming from the city towards Sabadeco will be routed over the Kaya Alkmaar, and other roads in the Hato neighborhood, while traffic from the direction of Sabadeco will divert to a lane that has been constructed just before the WEB site.

According to Government, the work would take around three days.

